SoundCloud’s renewed focus on tools and services for artists also involves a suite of partnerships with other companies. Four more were announced yesterday: Discord, Squarespace, Rap Plug and Adobe.

Each will provide offers and discounts on their services and products to artists who are on SoundCloud’s Next and Next Pro tiers.

Squarespace’s benefits focus on music-themed domain names and the websites hosted on them; Discord is offering three months of its ‘Nitro’ premium tier free; and Rap Plug is providing more than 30 free training courses from its catalogue. Adobe will be offering discounts on software including Adobe Premiere Pro in the near future.

These new partners join the likes of Splice, Antares, Feature·fm, Session Studio, Audioshake, Tracklib and Rotor Videos on SoundCloud’s membership benefits roster.