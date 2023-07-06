The latest organisation trying to help music festivals become more environmentally sustainable is Yourope, the European Festival Association. It has launched a ‘European Green Festival Roadmap 2030‘ to help festivals cut their emissions by at least 55% by the end of this decade.

The guide is the result of a partnership with A Greener Future and Greener Events Norway, and focuses on seven areas: strategy; energy; materials and waste; food and beverage; travel and transport; water; and community and biodiversity.

Yourope has also stressed that the guide is designed for “all levels, budgets, and team sizes” rather than just the biggest festivals. “We believe that the Roadmap is a big step in the only right direction. Also, it serves as an excellent basis for further exciting and helpful projects,” said Yourope general secretary Holger Jan Schmidt.

The news follows A Greener Future’s recent rebrand and launch of a free tier of membership. Other initiatives in this area include the UK’s Green Events Code, and Festival Republic’s partnership with Music Declares Emergency on a research project focused on renewable energy for festivals.