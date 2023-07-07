Data-driven music firm Instrumental has relaunched its service for independent labels, and is promising that it can grow their streams by a minimum of 20% in 90 days.

In fact, the company is promising new clients for its ‘label builder’ service that it will pay them for that promised increase if it fails to deliver that growth.

The Tencent-backed company’s suite of tools includes scouting new artists; predicting streams and optimising releases for algorithmic marketing.

It’s also claiming that its existing clients have averaged 57% streaming growth in their first six months using Instrumental, while reducing their marketing spend by 25%.

Big claims, but the company says that it has eaten its own dogfood by using these tools for its own in-house label FRTYFVE.

Originally based in the UK, Instrumental has since expanded to the US, but also to South Africa and India, setting its sights on high-potential territories as well as established streaming markets.