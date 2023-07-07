Away from the glare of global attention, the music industry in New Zealand has been enjoying a sustained streaming-led boom.

Jo Oliver, CEO of trade body Recorded Music New Zealand, told Music Ally in our latest country profile that wholesale revenues from recorded music sources grew to NZ$ 135.1m (US$ 84.6m) in 2022, from NZ$ 125.5m (US$ 78.6m) the previous year, shaking off a Covid-led decline in 2020 to surpass the previous local industry revenue peak of 2001.

Revenue from sync, physical music and broadcast and public performance all grew in New Zealand in 2022 but streaming accounted for 77% of recorded music revenue at NZ$ 103.4m (US$ 64.8m), up from NZ$ 96.6m (US$ 60.5m) in 2021.

Recorded Music NZ doesn’t have numbers for total subscribers to premium music streaming services in New Zealand. But Oliver said that the country “punches above its weight in uptake of premium music services”.

“Early collaborative deals between DSPs and major telco companies, high usage of mobile and high-speed broadband have all helped to make the market a strong one for premium music products,” she explained.

“47.5% of all respondents to IFPI’s 2022 NZ Music Consumer Study told us they use subscription premium streaming services – up 3% from 2021.”