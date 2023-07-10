This weekend was TwitchCon Paris, the livestreaming platform’s latest event for its community in Europe, and there were new features to announce.

One of them (albeit later than pretty much every other social and video platform) is adoption of the ‘stories’ format.

Twitch streamers will be able to post ephemeral video clips, photos, text updates and polls, and can choose to make them viewable only by paying subscribers, or by anyone who follows them.

Also new is a new discovery feed, which is the latest example of the TikTokification Of Everything in 2023.

“A scrollable feed in the Twitch app that shows users a personalized mix of Clips,” as Twitch put it. “Once this feed is rolled out, Twitch viewers will be able to discover Clips from tons of streamers’ channels, whether they’re live or not.”

It’s very much in similar territory to Spotify’s recently-launched homepage feed, including the promise that “it’s not our goal for viewers to spend hours in a Clips feed” – a point Spotify also stressed about its IU revamp.