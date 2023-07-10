Ever since YouTube Shorts launched, YouTube has made a concerted effort to co-opt the biggest stars of K-Pop to establish the platform’s credibility.

We’ve covered campaigns with BTS and Blackpink, but now it’s time for one of the next generation of groups following in their footsteps to take a turn.

NewJeans, who made their debut in 2022, have launched an #ImSuperShy challenge on YouTube Shorts to promote their latest single.

Signed to HYBE, the group are encouraging fans to recreate the choreography from the track’s official music video – which was released last week.

There are individual Shorts from group members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein showing the moves, and a longer-form video of their dance practice for good measure.

NewJeans already have more than 4.1 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, which will help to seed the Shorts challenge.