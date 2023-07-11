Production-music firm Epidemic Sound is launching a new AI-powered feature, but it’s about finding music rather than creating it from scratch.

‘Soundmatch’ will analyse frames in a creator’s video and then suggest music that is likely to match the content, drawing on its databanks of YouTube videos that use the company’s music.

Epidemic Sound has long been one of the most popular music libraries used by YouTubers, as well as influencers on other social platforms. The company says its music is used in videos that collectively generate 2bn daily views on YouTube, so it should have plenty of data to draw on.

“AI will, for sure, play a huge part in our future offering for creators, but only when it solves a genuine challenge for them,” said chief product officer Greg Elkehag Funk.

“AI, particularly in regards to music and art, must be built responsibly with ethical considerations at the forefront,” added CEO Oscar Höglund.

This is part of a wider trend of companies in the production music world applying AI to search and discovery in their catalogues.

Startup Cyanite, for example, has developed technology for searching catalogues using natural language – a description of a scene, or a sync briefing for example – and recently signed a deal with Shutterstock-subsidiary Pond5 to use its AI-tagging tech.

Another firm in the space, Songtradr, acquired AI music-metadata startup Musicube in 2022, then launched a free AI-tagging service for music catalogues.

Audio Network signed a deal with startup Figaro in October 2022 to use the latter’s AI music-search engine, meanwhile.

It has been suggested in the past that the production-music sector may be one of the first to be impacted by AIs capable of creating original music. However, it seems another branch of the AI family – search, tagging and recommendations – is having a more instant impact in 2023.