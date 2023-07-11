SoundCloud announcing a partnership involving Brownies & Lemonade sounds like a wholesome youth-outreach programme in the UK.

But no: Brownies & Lemonade is the electronic-music brand whose live events have a well-earned reputation for spotlighting new artists and hosting established stars alike.

Its partnership with SoundCloud will initially revolve around the company’s relaunched ‘Open Aux Arcade‘ livestream on Twitch, which will see creative director Chad Kenney and musician RamonPang reviewing demos that have been submitted via SoundCloud.

The two companies will also launch a joint ‘Artist Spotlight Series’ to highlight emerging artists, and co-curate playlists on SoundCloud together.

Brownies & Lemonade will also be accepting pitches through its Discord server, which currently has just over 2,800 members.