Want to see Travis Scott play a concert to launch his new album? Tickets aren’t too expensive: just under $130.

There’s just the small matter of travel and accommodation for the gig which is happening at *checks notes* the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. Oh.

Tickets for ‘Travis Scott at The Pyramids’ are sold out in any case, but Scott has announced that the concert on 28 July will also be livestreamed, although there is no information yet on whether this will be a free or a paid stream, and how much it will cost if the latter.

“THE MUMMIES ARE WAKING UP,” promised Scott in his Instagram post.

It’s a reminder that livestreams are still a thing, but also of the fact that they’re often restricted to these kinds of one-off, promotional event – rather than becoming a standard part of ‘hybrid’ tours as some people had predicted they would in the post-lockdowns landscape.