The latest company hoping to make a splash in the US production-music market is actually a veteran in the field.

Audiostock has been operating in its home country of Japan since 2007, but it is now going global with an international version of its service in the US.

It comes with a new unlimited subscription plan, costing the equivalent of $12.99 a month (billed annually) for access to Audiostock’s entire library of 800k-plus tracks.

It’s hoping to stand out from established competitors with its focus on Japanese music, as well as anime and game sound effects, and recordings of traditional instruments.

Audiostock says it’s looking to sign up production companies and ad agencies but also YouTubers and other online-video creators.

Its licences cover social-media platforms and podcasts as well as more traditional uses for production music.