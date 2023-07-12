We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a lot of ‘AI music’ involves considerable input from human musicians.

They might be using assistive AI tools in their songwriting and recording, or adapting and building on a piece of music originally generated by AI, but either way it’s a collaborative process.

One of the best illustrations of that has been the annual AI Song Contest, where teams of musicians, producers, researchers and developers create tracks.

You may remember our coverage of the 2020 event, won by an Australian team who’d trained their model partly on audio samples of koalas, kookaburras and Tasmanian devils.

Anyway, the contest is returning in 2023, with its grand final set to take place in Spanish city A Coruña this November. Submissions are open until 4 September, to be followed by jury and public votes.

You can find out more here about a contest whose stated mission is “elevating human creativity by promoting AI as an artistic partner instead of replacing musicians”.