2023 is the year when we’ve seen the rapid emergence of AI-powered solutions across many sectors of the music business. (Music Ally has been following those trends closely – you can see our archive of AI-focussed analysis here, including our Startup Files piece on Audioshake here)

AudioShake is a powerful AI tool that can take a recording and deconstruct it into individual stems. It has some clear practical applications, but can also provide you with new ideas for your marketing campaigns. AudioShake has already been used by companies like Downtown Music Holdings, Cherry Red Records, Mute Records, Primary Wave, BMG and more.

Features

AudioShake was launched in 2021. Currently, the company offers two services: AudioShake Live and AudioShake Indie. The first is directed towards major labels, publishers and owners of songs distributed by those labels, whereas the second is for independent artists and labels. Users need to apply for access to AudioShake Live, while AudioShake Indie can be used directly.

To use AudioShake, subscribers need to just upload their songs (which they need to own the rights for) and choose the stems they want to create, choosing from: bass, drums, guitar, instrumentals, vocals, piano, and wind instruments (the remaining sounds are delivered as one separate stem.) The AI system is trained on tens of thousands of stems to learn what each instrument sounds like – like the specific sound of drums in a rock song or the differences between pop or jazz vocal. Once separated, users can either listen to the de-mixed stems or download them immediately.

Those stems have plenty of business uses: for sync licensing, to explore creative partnerships, re-mix possibilities, reissues, UGC on social media, in education, fitness, VR/AR, gaming and more. It’s an enticing prospect: audio becomes more interactive and accessible – and opens new marketing opportunities for teams by giving new life creatively for the artists’ works.

Using separated stems in campaigns

The American band Green Day used AudioShake while promoting the 30th anniversary of their album Kerplunk. The album’s original master tapes were lost – so the band’s team used the platform to de-mix individual tracks, creating vocals, drums, guitar, and bass stems. This was then presented as a way for fans to interact with the band: the team removed the guitar from the mix, so that the band’s fans could play along themselves.

Another artist that partnered with AudioShake is Houston Kendrick. He ran a remix contest for fans on a blockchain streaming platform Audius by releasing stems to his track ‘Small Infinity’ there. Fans could win cash and merch prizes – and the Audius partnership meant that fans would receive credit for their remixes.

This idea of taking existing recordings and finding new uses for them is one that will appeal to marketers. Applying AudioShake to catalogue songs opens up new possibilities when used to introduce classic artists and their songs to a younger audience. For example, BMG used AudioShake to create stems for a Dolby Atmos mix of Nina Simone’s first album.

The technology can create new possibilities for live recordings too: the company worked on mastering an Oscar Peterson live album, isolating and removing the bleed between the audience and the band’s microphones. The 1971 “Live in Zurich” performance has been kept in the archives for 50 years but has now been released after the separated piano, drums, and bass tracks were re-mastered. The idea of reviving forgotten or hankered-after live concerts, with immersive sound quality, will appeal to fans and artist teams alike.

AudioShake can also help in creating exciting social media content for fans. For example, the tool isolated OneRepublic singer’s vocals to showcase his incredible singing abilities. The video was later posted on the band’s social media. Beyoncé’s vocals were also isolated in the same way.

Another feature offered by AudioShake (only in the Live not Indie version) is simplifying the lyric video creation process. The tool can separate the acapella stem, transcribe it and align it with the transcript so artists’ team can do an automatic lyric or karaoke video.

Pricing

The prices of AudioShake Indie vary depending on the recording format (WAV or MP3), the amount of stems a particular subscription covers, and whether it’s is paid on a monthly or yearly subscription. The cheapest plan includes 4 stems per month and costs $20 per month for MP3 stems and $39 per month for WAV stems. As the price increases, the cost per stem lowers. The other service offered by the company, AudioShake Live, is custom-priced.

Other Platforms

AudioShake is keen to tout the effectiveness of its music separation technology – it won the 2021 Sony Demixing Challenge, for instance. There are also other platforms that offer similar stem separation technology, including Moises, which is aimed at musicians, and it claims to have 30 million registered users. It can also remove or isolate vocals and instruments in songs, as well as to tweak the speed and pitch, and trigger a metronome to help them play along. The app also detects chords and shows them on screen to aid practice as well.

Spleeter, offered by Deezer, allows isolation of any vocal or instrumental track in an audio file. It’s also used internally by the company to separate vocal and instrumental tracks and analyse them in order to enrich its metadata. The company is developing Spleeter Pro, a faster, more efficient and accurate version, that will be available as an API.

In 2022, TikTok launched StemDrop, partnering with UMG, Syco and Samsung to make stems of chosen tracks available for anyone on TikTok to use in their own songs, with a talent-contest structure around that. It’s an indication of demand: sharing stems can open new creation opportunities and provide artists with new community engagement ideas.

Conclusion

There are many ways in which the music industry can benefit from the use of stems extracted from recordings. We’re especially excited to see artists utilising this technology to engage fans as well as to see how AI can help them find new creative uses of their music.

AudioShake continues to develop their technology to improve the stems’ quality and to increase the number of stems available to users. It’s also working on dubbing technology to help localise video content through audio separation, making audio interactive, and powering music creation apps. We’re curious to see how artists can benefit from using those services in the future as well.