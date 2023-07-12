The latest music industry body setting out its views on generative AI is UK Music, the umbrella body for the British music industry.

It has published a ‘position paper’ on artificial intelligence with five key principles that it would like to see the British government adopt.

This includes not allowing AI models to be trained on copyrighted music without a licence; forcing tech firms to “keep an auditable record of the music ingested” by their models; and that “without human creativity there should be no copyright”.

UK Music also wants music generated by AI to be labelled as such; and would like to see a new ‘personality right’ created to “protect the personality/image of songwriters and artists”.

The latter is a recognition that (in UK Music’s words) “in the UK there is only limited protection for creators in the non-economic moral rights in a work”.

Separately, UK Music boss Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has written to the relevant government minister, Lucy Frazer KC MP, urging that “a responsible and balanced approach to AI must be centred on the principle of consent”.

He also warned that “it’s vital that we do not allow some AI firms to crush the human creativity which is the beating heart and soul of our world-leading music industry”.