Over the past couple of years we’ve all been refining our understanding of the term ‘metaverse’ – including the fact that it doesn’t only mean virtual reality.

Fortnite and Roblox are two of the biggest metaverses in terms of usage, but both are largely experienced on traditional screens rather than headsets.

However, Roblox is taking a step in that direction with the announcement that it’s launching an open beta for the Meta Quest headsets in the coming weeks.

Meta said that it will be released through its ‘App Lab’ service, which lets developers distribute apps and games for testing without going through the main Quest store.

“That means developers will be able to experiment, learn, and iterate on VR experiences before Roblox is ready for prime time and its full release on the Meta Quest Store,” explained Meta.

Roblox’s VR version will be age-rated 13+, although according to the company’s most recent stats, over-13s are now 55% of its users. The question is how many of those people have Meta Quest headsets.

