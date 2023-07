To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools :: AudioShake 2023 is the year when we’ve seen the rapid emergence of AI-powered solutions across many… Read all Tools >>

SoundCloud, the creator-oriented DSP offers lots of new features that promise juicy marketing connectivity with superfans. So: what's on offer, how are artists building communities in interesting ways, and can these communities fuel growth for emerging and established artists? We speak to the insiders and take stock.