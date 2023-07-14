Aimi has been one of the more active AI-music startups in 2023 so far, launching its new app and then 10 live music channels on YouTube. Now the company has announced the latest improvement to its musical AI: it can now do trap music.

“This first-of-its-kind experience allows trap fans to listen both continuously and interactively, representing an exciting new way for new and existing listeners of the genre to engage with an ever-evolving mix of instrumental trap and hip hop sounds,” said the company, adding that it is working on other genres, as well as creator tools.

While the news is being pitched as a first, Aimi is just one of several AI startups that have set their models to work on trap music.

The Trap Factory emerged in 2020 to create trap beats for rappers, but has since shut down, while Boomy’s ‘rap beats’ style creates “modern beats influenced by Hip Hop and Trap” and there’s even a ‘Hybrid Trap’ pack in Roblox AI-music experience Splash.

Perhaps an AI trap battle is in the offing…

“Aimi’s trap experience is unlike anything on the market right now,” promised Aimi CEO Edward Balassianian.

