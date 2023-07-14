AmazeVR is the startup focusing on virtual-reality music concerts, which worked with Megan Thee Stallion and raised a succession of funding rounds (here, here and here) in 2021 and 2022.

Now the company has launched its AmazeVR Concerts app for Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets.

The app will let fans watch a song from each participating artist for free, but the business model is to get them to pay to watch full concerts.

The app is launching with a brand new one of those: Swedish artist Zara Larsson, whose four-song set costs $6.99 for a year’s access. The company said that it has more artists lined up from genres including pop, rock, K-Pop and hip-hop.

This is not Zara Larsson’s first metaverse rodeo, mind. Away from VR, she held an album-launch event on Roblox in 2021, and famously sold more than $1m of virtual merchandise there.

AmazeVR will be hoping she can be as lucrative as a launch artist for its new app.

