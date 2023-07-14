There are a couple of music/tech startups called Encore, which can be confusing. One is Kid Cudi’s fan-engagement app for artists, but the other is a UK-based startup focused on live bookings for musicians.

It’s the latter we’re reporting on today: it has raised £1m of funding from investors including AEI Ventures (whose launch we covered in April) and Rocket Entertainment COO Luke Lloyd-Davies.

The funding came as Encore passed £20m of lifetime bookings on its service, with more than £16m having been paid out to musicians.

“Based on our research, we think we’re now the biggest provider of live musicians in the UK by booking volume,” CEO James McAulay told Music Ally.

Encore has also recently hired a new chief operating officer (Songkick co-founder Pete Finlay) and chief financial officer (former MyTutor and Lyst exec Manisha Chana).

The company is also turning to the crowd for some more funding, seeking £500k on the Crowdcube platform at a pre-money valuation of £10m. That’s going well: 169 investors have chipped in more than £419k at the time of writing.

