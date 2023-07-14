Mindfulness app Calm has announced a partnership with Spotify to bring its meditations and sleep stories to the streaming service – including those that are only available to its premium subscribers.

It’s thus a two-tier deal, with some of Calm’s content being made available for free to all Spotify’s listeners. However, the premium stuff will require Calm’s paying subscribers to link their Calm and Spotify accounts, after which they’ll unlock the extra content within Spotify.

This is all due to Spotify’s ‘Open Access’ program, which launched in 2001 as a way for podcasters with subscription-based content to put it on Spotify and get their subscribers to sign in before they could listen to it.

Among the audio that Calm is bringing to Spotify are pop star Camila Cabello’s ‘Breathe Into It’ mindfulness stories, as well as sleep stories narrated by Harry Styles and Pink.

It’s the latest step into mindfulness and wellbeing content for Spotify, but one that sits firmly within its podcasts section rather than music for now.

