As part of the recent changes to its analytics that saw pre-2021 song data wiped from its servers, Spotify promised new fan segmentation features.

Now it has unveiled what those are, living within a new ‘Segments’ tab in Spotify for Artists.

It divides artists’ listeners into three categories: active audience (people who have intentionally streamed your music in the past 28 days); previously active audience (people who were in the active audience in the past two years but not within the last 28 days); and programmed audience (people who have streamed an artist’s music from editorial and personalised playlists, radio and autoplay in the last two years).

Interestingly, Spotify also revealed that on average, an artist’s active audience “makes up 33% of a total audience, but about 60% of streams and 80% of merch sales on Spotify”.

The company also revealed some sub-segments of this category: super listeners, moderate listeners and light listeners.

Artists and their teams will be getting their teeth into all this new data in the coming days and weeks.

