Earlier this year, Twitter owner Elon Musk said the platform would soon begin sharing some of its ad revenues with creators who were paying for its Twitter Blue verified subscription.

Now the first payments are rolling out, for anyone who’s had at least 5m impressions on their posts in each of the last three months.

“This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” explained the company in its announcement yesterday.

Clearly musicians – at least those on the verified scheme – could be among the accounts earning money from this, with The Verge reporting that accounts with a few million followers have been told they’ll get nearly $40k for activity dating back to February.

However, there is some controversy already, with far-right buffoon Andrew Tate among the extremist activists celebrating his imminent payout (just over $20k in his case).

The Washington Post reported on the far-right influencers who’ve announced their payouts, and Musk’s response was to describe the journalist as a liar. It seems the Twitter drama never ends.

Criticism of the article focuses on the point that Twitter isn’t only and specifically putting extremists on the payroll, and that’s true: anyone who’s verified can qualify for the new payouts, regardless of their politics.

But still, the fact that this particular group of influencers are securing five-figure payouts reflects their growing reach and influence on Twitter.

