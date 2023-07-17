Web3 streaming service Audius is following SoundCloud in launching a messaging feature for artists and fans.

It includes the ability for artists to use a paywall, meaning that only fans who have tipped them (using Audius’s existing tips-economy feature) to send the a message.

“Giving our users the ability to chat with each other on platform is a hugely important step in our mission, and with direct messaging paired with tipping features, it’s possible for fans to support their favourite artists in a very real way” said chief product officer Forrest Browning.

SoundCloud added a similar feature in May as part of its new ‘Fans’ product, although in that case the fans who can be messaged by artists are those deemed as their most valuable in terms of streams, comments, listening behaviour and sharing habits, rather than tips.

