Power Up is the UK-based programme launched by PRS Foundation and Ben Wynter in early 2021 to support Black musicians and industry professionals.

It has just announced the 40 people who’ll be part of its third-year cohort – you can read about them all here – while calling for more support from the wider music industry.

“Three years after the black square movement, many promises and statements appear to have been forgotten. Despite initial pledges for change, we are witnessing the resurgence of injustices, lack of equity, and inequality as things revert to ‘normal’,” said Wynter.

“Power Up demonstrates that empowering Black talent to shatter the glass ceiling leads to success. As we enter our third year and our network grows to 120, it’s evident that this program remains a vital lifeline for powering up Black talent.”

He added that the scheme has been working with industry companies “in correcting missteps” as well as taking part in government-convened roundtables on the streaming economy.

“Power Up is driving tangible change, staying true to its original purpose. In these uncertain times, we urge industry leaders to move beyond symbolic gestures and take concrete action to support this initiative and honour the promises they made in 2020.”

Related Stories