Artiphon is the music/tech startup that secured funding from Warner Music Group in 2019, and has since launched two generations of its Orba musical instrument.

This week, that’s been joined by a brand new device called Chorda, described as a “smart synth, looper, and MIDI controller that adapts to the way you play”.

Like Orba, it has launched as a Kickstarter campaign, with a deliberately-low $25k target that was reached in a matter of hours. At the time of writing pre-orders are about to hit the $200k mark.

Chorda certainly looks like a versatile instrument, aimed at children and travelling musicians alike.

“You can play Chorda flat like a keyboard or drum machine or pick it up and strum like a guitar or ukulele,” explains the Kickstarter pitch. “And you can mix and match your playing style and sounds, so you can strum any sound in the world.”

The device can also record samples, and Artiphon has worked with artists including Kimbra, Venjent and Dom McLennon to provide stems of their tracks that can be remixed on Chorda too.

With an early-bird price of $199, the device is predicted to ship in November this year.

