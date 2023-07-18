Meta has announced some notable changes to the way videos are created and found on Facebook.

On the latter front, Facebook’s ‘Watch’ tab has been renamed ‘Video’, and will now be “the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook” including Reels, livestreams and long-form videos.

Like every other video-related app and its uncle, the tab will focus on a vertically-scrolling feed of recommended videos, albeit with the odd horizontal carousel showing off Reels.

Meta is also keen to encourage more people to create Reels within the Facebook app. It has just brought together its audio, music and text-editing features in one place on Reels, and has also made this available in the Meta Business Suite – which could be handy for music marketers.

More clip editing tools and finer-tuned audio editing are also new this week.

Related Stories