The umbrella body for independent music companies, WIN, is expanding its horizons a little further with the addition of two new members.

Asociación de la Música Independiente del Paraguay (AMI Paraguay) was formed earlier this year as the first trade body of its kind in Paraguay, and WIN was involved in its creation, so it’s no surprise to see it join up as a proper member.

“For the Latin American region, it is very important for independents to be associated and communicate,” said Chilemúsica director and WIN board member Oliver Knust.

The other new member is the South India Music Companies Association (SIMCA) which represents 78 companies in the southern part of India. It’s the first South Asian member of WIN.

“Embracing a new territory within the Asia-Pacific region into the network of associations holds immense importance,” said IMCJ general counsel and WIN board member Tak Yamazaki.

