Spotify’s Radar, Apple Music’s Up Next, Amazon Music’s Breakthrough and YouTube Music’s Artist on the Rise and Foundry… no modern-day music service is complete, seemingly, without a program to identify and promote emerging artists.

Now TikTok has one too.

It’s called ‘Elevate’ and launches today with an initial group of six artists: three from the US (Sam Barber, Isabel LaRosa and Kaliii) and one apiece from the UK (Chinchilla), Puerto Rico (Omar Courtz) and Canada (Lu Kala).

This first phase of the Elevate program will run until October, and will see the musicians getting promotion on TikTok itself; livestreams of concerts from their hometowns; and early access to new features in the app.

TikTok made it clear that this is just the start for the program, with more artists to be announced “in the coming months” for future cohorts.

Naturally, all six of the first Elevate artists are already active on TikTok, with followings ranging from just over 90,000 for Courtz to 1.1 million for Kaliii. All can expect their follower counts to rise over the course of the promotion.

TikTok has not said whether Elevate will also offer promotion on its new sister app, streaming service TikTok Music. It launched in Brazil and Indonesia earlier this month, but has yet to roll out elsewhere in the world.

“Elevate speaks to the heart of TikTok and our commitment to honor and empower the diverse talent on the platform,” said TikTok’s North America Artist Partnerships lead Rachel Dunham.

“As the destination for music discovery, we are so excited to provide artists with meaningful support on and off TikTok to help them find long-term success in the music industry.”

