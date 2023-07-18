Canadian labels body Music Canada has added its voice to the debate around the country’s new ‘Bill C-11’ legislation. Also known as the Online Streaming Act, it will require digital services (music streaming included) to promote Canadian content.

Music Canada boss Patrick Rogers told The Globe and Mail that if this means pushing Canadian music to people when it doesn’t match their tastes, it could backfire.

“We’re the music industry – we know what happens when we stop serving our fans. They go elsewhere,” said Rogers. “My concern is, if you like 1970s British rock and we give you something different – no matter where it’s from – you’re going to skip.”

Rogers is happier about the idea of streaming services contributing to a new fund that would support emerging Canadian artists, which is also a potential result of the new legislation.

His comments follow recent criticism of Bill C-11 from YouTube music boss Lyor Cohen and former Spotify chief economist Will Page.

