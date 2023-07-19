Remember our story about Travis Scott planning to livestream a concert from the Giza Pyramids in Egypt to launch his new album? The event has seemingly hit the buffers at short notice.

Several news sites in the Middle East are reporting that the concert has been cancelled by the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which has the power of approval of public performances in the country. “The syndicate president and board have decided to cancel its issued permission for such concerts that contradict the identity of the Egyptian culture,” was the official statement.

“The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values.”

You might think that this is related to the deaths at Scott’s US Astroworld festival in 2021, but seemingly not.

News site Ahram Online reported on an unpleasant campaign calling for the concert to be cancelled because Scott was involved in “anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas,’ ‘satanic rituals,’ and actions that were deemed to ‘violate societal values’, not to mention one prominent lawyer’s claims that the artist is a “masonic, satanic, and devil worshipper with a dark history”.

We’ll await confirmation from Scott’s camp of what his plans are for the album launch now.

