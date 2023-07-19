The German recorded music industry grew 6.6% in the first half of 2023 to €1.06bn, after a 6.1% increase for the full year of 2022. That’s according to the latest figures from labels body BVMI.

Streaming is now very much the driver of this market, accounting for 75.7% of the revenues. However, CDs, vinyl, DVDs and singles still account for 18% of sales.

Speaking to Music Ally for an upcoming country profile, BVMI boss Dr. Florian Drücke said that there were more than 17 million paid music-streaming accounts in Germany in March 2023, up from 16 million in December 2021.

But, as he noted, “Nearly a third of the German population were using a premium streaming account so we still have room for growth here.”

In his official comments on the half-year figures, Drücke also hit out at what he sees as a “current unbalanced debate about the streaming market”. That’s a defence of the BVMI’s label members.

“Artists are free to choose whether and, if so, which partnership and services they use. The collaborations between labels and artists are correspondingly modular and highly individual in the case of a collaboration,” he said.

“At the same time, our member companies are the ones who pay the advances, which in the vast majority of cases are not recovered.”

