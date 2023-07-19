If you binged the ‘Get Back’ TV show and are craving more super-deep dives into Beatles songwriting, we have good news today.

Paul McCartney is launching a new podcast with poet Paul Muldoon that will dissect some of the former’s most famous lyrics.

The show’s first season debuts on 20 September with 12 episodes digging into the themes and characters of songs including ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Penny Lane’ (as well as songs from McCartney’s Wings and solo eras).

A second season with 12 more episodes is already lined up for February 2024. The podcast is called ‘McCartney: A Life in Lyrics’ and has been produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts.

According to the announcement, people who pay for the former company’s Pushkin+ subscription (which costs $6.99 a month via the company’s own site or Apple Podcasts) will be able to binge all 12 episodes of the first season from launch.

Everyone else will get the episodes on a weekly cadence via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and other services.

