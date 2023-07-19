We’ve gotten used over the years to calling Steve Boom Amazon’s music boss. However, last December he was promoted to a role with a wider focus on Amazon’s digital entertainment businesses, including audiobooks, podcasts, Twitch, Amp radio and games as well as music.

So who’s the specific music boss now? Yesterday we found out. Ryan Redington has been promoted from his current role as VP, music industry to a new position as general manager of Amazon Music, reporting to Boom.

“Ryan has led our Music Industry organization for the past six years; his team has been focused on creating new ways for artists to connect more authentically with their fans through playlisting and programming, artist and genre marketing, and our growing merch business,” wrote Boom in a memo to colleagues.

“He’s earned trust with the industry across dozens of artist partnerships, finding new ways to scale their new releases through global concerts and festival livestreams. Amazon Music already pays rightsholders billions annually, and under Ryan’s leadership we will continue to build a foundation to help artists scale and monetize their fanbases in new ways.”

