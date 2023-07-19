Alicia Keys is the latest artist to work with Snapchat on giving live concerts an augmented-reality twist.

It all revolves around her ‘Keys To The Summer’ tour, with fans able to scan album artwork using Snapchat’s camera to reveal a new AR lens and hidden messages. But they can also scan the tour artwork, and go to specific locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York on certain dates to activate “a larger than life Alicia Keys avatar” via a geolocated lens.

All this, plus a “countdown AR experience” when fans open Snapchat before Keys comes on stage at her gigs; an AR merch lens; and another geolocated lens designed to be used while Keys performs ‘Empire State of Mind’ at the shows. That one will show animated photographs of New York suspended above the star as she plays.

It’s one of the most ambitious AR campaigns for an artist by Snapchat, created with LA-based agency BLNK.

Related Stories