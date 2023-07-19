Komi is one of the startups trying to help creators of all stripes (musicians included) to make money from e-commerce. Now it has raised a $12m Series A funding round that includes Sony Music and Live Nation among its strategic investors.

Komi already counts artists including Lizzo, Elton John, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, Disclosure and U2 among its clients creating landing pages to sell their merchandise, physical music and tickets to fans.

Komi is publicly launching alongside the funding round, with new features including beefed-up marketing and data-capture tools. The company also said it plans to expand its US team with more staff focusing on marketing and creator partnerships.

The funding round was led by venture capital firms including RTP, Third Prime, Antler, E& Capital and Contour Ventures. However, the involvement of Sony Music and Live Nation hints at the company’s desire to become a player in music.

Komi’s total funding to date now stands at $17m.

Related Stories