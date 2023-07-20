Is Ice Spice still an emerging artist?

It’s a testament to the pace of the modern streaming market that her success in the less-than-a-year since her TikTok-assisted breakthrough ‘Munch (Feelin’ U) makes her feel fully emerged already.

She’s collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, gone top 10 in 55 countries on Apple Music, and has been adding followers by the million on social media.

Even so, there are plenty more audiences to be reached globally to build on this initial success, and that has led to Apple Music appointing Ice Spice as its latest ‘Up Next’ artist.

As is now customary for the emerging-artists program, she’s made a short film with Apple Music and sat down for a radio interview with Zane Lowe to mark the moment, just ahead of the release of the deluxe version of her ‘Like..?’ EP tomorrow.

According to Apple Music, her streams on the service have already grown by 868% in the first half of 2023. The campaign’s aim will be to take that to the next level worldwide.

