If we had a pound for every time someone has criticised the music industry’s handling of metadata over the years, we’d have enough money to build a global repertoire databa…

No wait, we know how much those things cost! We absolutely wouldn’t have enough money.

But anyway, the latest blast of metadata grievance comes from startup Byta and open music-data organisation MusicBrainz, in the concluding article of a three-part series focusing on the challenges.

“The music industry today has no motivation to fix any of the current problems, because of their stranglehold on companies that wish to use their content,” claims the post.

“Happy to receive boatloads of money from services such as Spotify and YouTube, they comfortably rest on the mess they have created, because it serves them very well, even if it doesn’t serve most artists. Fixing these problems would be costly and cut into their profits, leaving them with zero motivation to change anything that would improve the quality of life of the artists.”

The suggested fix hews closely to MusicBrainz’s longtime mission.

“The ideal solution would be to adopt an open standard for identifying music and artists using unique identifiers and giving everyone free access to them…”

