Streaming service Deezer is hitting the road with a new version of its app designed for cars.

Its automotive app will work in cars with Google’s Android Auto technology built in, as well as those that have access to car-focused app store Faurecia Aptoide.

Deezer’s premium subscribers will be able to access their playlists and the service’s ‘Flow’ feature while driving, with voice control features to keep things safe.

Renault and BMW are among the manufacturers whose recent cars use the Faurecia Aptoide app store, so the new app will be accessible to a relatively wide audience from launch.

It’s the latest example of a streaming service focusing on cars, although not every attempt has been a success. Spotify, for example, abandoned its Car Thing in-car speaker just a few months after its commercial launch in 2022.

In separate news, Deezer has also renewed its partnership with telco Orange in France, and is marking the news with six months of free Premium access for new customers signing up to Orange’s ‘Plus que forfait’ plan.

