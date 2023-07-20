We’ve written recently about the deepening relationship between Apple Music and TikTok, from direct links between the two apps to their joint stream of a recent Burna Boy concert.

But if that’s one axis of social+streaming, here’s another: Spotify and Instagram.

Spotify is launching some ‘Reels Charts’ in Brazil and Mexico: playlists that feature the 50 most popular songs from Instagram Reels in those countries.

In its announcement, Spotify outlined the methodology behind the charts, which will be based on the songs most used in Reels creations; the songs with the biggest growth in views in Reels; as well as engagement and overall consumption in Instagram’s short-video feature.

Although launched only in two countries for now, the playlists are accessible globally: Top Músicas Reels Brasil and Top Canciones Reels México.

Both already have tens of thousands of followers. We’d be surprised if the idea doesn’t roll out to more countries in the near future too.

