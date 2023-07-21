The latest shuffling of chairs in the music industry’s representative organisations is happening at the IFPI.

Its CEO Frances Moore has announced that she is stepping down, although not until the end of 2023 “to assure a seamless transition and help in the global search for her successor”.

Moore joined the IFPI in 1994 as its regional director for Europe, but has led the global labels body for the last 13 years.

“On my first day at IFPI thirty years ago, I was dealing with legislation on blank tape levies and here we are today dealing with legislation on AI!” she said in a statement.

That’s a nod to one of the first challenges for her successor, whoever that might be, with the IFPI already heavily involved in the music industry’s lobbying over regulation of new generative AI technologies.

