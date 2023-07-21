Two new studies offer some optimism for the post-lockdowns live music industry.

One comes from Bandsintown and Midia Research, with a survey of 2,691 live music fans in the US and UK. It found that 39% intend to attend more shows during 2023, although 15% expect to attend fewer shows this year.

The report suggested that for now, ticket sales are not being “significantly impacted” by inflation, although it warned that rising prices and added fees risks stretching fans’ patience.

The report was accompanied by Bandsintown’s announcement that its concerts-discovery service now has 80 million registered users, having added 10 million in the last year – with 15 million people a month using it to buy tickets, merch and music.

The second study comes from former Spotify chief economist Will Page, with his latest analysis of the UK’s live industry.

He found that Brits spent £2.13bn on tickets in 2022, up 22% compared to 2019 (the last full year of concerts pre-Covid) and the first time this box-office spend has passed £2bn. You can read his full analysis here.

