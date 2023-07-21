Another group of bodies from the creative industries have been setting out their hopes for regulation of generative AI technologies.

This time the collection of acronyms includes AEPO-ARTIS, CIAM, CISAC, ECSA, IMPF and SCAPR among other organisations coming from the creators and performers side of our industry.

Their open letter to policymakers outlines seven desired principles for new legislation on AI.

They follow a now-familiar pattern: for copyright to protect music from being scraped and used to train AI models without a licence; avoiding any exceptions for text and data mining that can’t be opted out of by rightsholders; crediting songwriters and artists when their work has been used by an AI model; transparency around what’s being used for training; and no copyright protection for “fully autonomous AI-generated works”.

It follows a similar open letter from bodies including IFPI and Impala earlier this week, and like that is aimed at the European policymakers currently working on the EU’s proposed AI Act.

Related Stories