You can’t fault startup PlusMusic for ambition: it has declared that it wants to become “the gaming equivalent of Spotify”.

What is that? An adaptive audio AI tool for the games industry, with a catalogue of licensed tracks that can adapt to whatever game they’re being used for.

The company is stressing the licensed aspect here: it’s not AI-generated music, but instead commercial, human-made music being adapted by the AI.

PlusMusic has a catalogue of more than 375k licensed tracks as it emerges from stealth mode, and says it aims to pass 500k by the end of this year.

More than 675 developers have already signed up to use its platform, with 12 games so far released during its stealth period. So not that stealthy – it’s picked up quite a bit of traction.

Like many AI music startups, PlusMusic’s founders are musicians themselves: CEO Nick Venti performs as Nicky Venus, while head of music Brian Karscig is in the band Louis XIV and has toured with The Killers.

The company’s financial backing also includes one of Fortnite and Unreal Engine maker Epic Games’s ‘MegaGrants’.

