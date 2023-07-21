Children’s content is famously one of the biggest categories for YouTube, and Pocket·watch is one of the key players in that space, thanks to its roll-up of stars and brands including Ryan’s World; Toys and Colors; and Love, Diana.

Now it’s hoping to leverage the popularity of those shows to make a splash in the music industry. It’s got a big partner too: Universal Music Group.

The two companies have signed a deal that will bring songs from Pocket·watch’s YouTube videos and TV shows to streaming services, as well as original tracks from its key creators.

It’s not the first such partnership for UMG. In 2021 it signed a deal with Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind many of the biggest children’s music properties on YouTube.

It has also explored the children’s entertainment market through a partnership with Lego that included a music video-making app called Vidiyo.

Related Stories