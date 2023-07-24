Please note that this week, we’re taking our annual week-long news summer pause – however, we are still publishing a Lead story each day, and quick links to other important stories and developments, which are below. Full service resumes on Monday 31st July.

Utopia Music has been sharpening its focus on core services, which includes physical distribution, and a number of the music businesses that it had bought have been reacquired by original teams or sold elsewhere. Now, co-founder Mattias Hjelmstedt has announced that the company is closing R&D offices in the UK and Finland, resulting in 25 job losses, according to Billboard.

Music Women* Germany, an initiative in partnership with Sony Music, has just announced the seven winners of this year’s Female* Producer Prize 2023, including Mimski, Mona Yim and Evîn. As a reminder, just 3.4% of producers involved in making songs in the Billboard’s Hot 100 are women.

Startup Muzos launches today – users connect it to their streaming platform, and it “gamifies the listening experience and encourages the discovery of new music through rewarding engagement”, which means product rewards, special artist experiences and a competitive fan element. It initially only connects to Apple Music, with more platforms being added later.

Back in 2021, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet was sold as an NFT for the equivalent $2.9 million, a sentence that makes even less sense now than it did back then. Anyway, as a sign of how the NFT market has cooled, today, the highest offer to buy the NFT is less than $2,000.

Related Stories