Twitter rebranded as “X” yesterday. Here are some things that have happened since. The new X logo is apparently a generic Unicode character. Microsoft, apparently, owns the trademark on “X”. The ex-Twitter (or should that be X-Twitter?) conference rooms are now rebranded to names including “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy.” The company began tearing down the “Twitter” sign outside the building, but it was stopped by local authorities, because of a lack of permits, and because the crane they were using was confusing self-driving cars. The sign now reads “Er”.

The White House recently secured voluntary commitments from seven big AI firms, mostly around safety and trust. The Human Artistry Campaign called it “an important first step […] in assuring a responsible, ethical, and creator-focused AI.”

Bebe Rexha is the latest artist to stage a concert in Roblox. She – or her virtual self, at least – will perform on Friday, July 28 in support of her new album launch. It’ll take place in Warner Music Group’s music-themed Harmony Hills world.



TikTok has partnered with classical organist Anna Lapwood and the BBC Proms to relaunch #ClassicalMusic. It’s a hashtag that’s now reached over 4.3 billion views, and Lapwood herself has over half a million followers on TikTok.

Superplastic, the global entertainment group that collaborates with celebrities, musicians, and artists — including Gorillaz and J. Balvin – has launched a a music division in partnership with Virgin Music, and is also launching a 3D animated hip-hop duo called Ghost Kidz, who also performed at he world’s largest hip hop festival, Rolling Loud, on Sunday night.

