To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools :: AudioShake 2023 is the year when we’ve seen the rapid emergence of AI-powered solutions across many… Read all Tools >>

Overview Track: Lil Durk ft. J.Cole “All My Life”Released: 12 May 2023Label: Alamo Records When Alamo Records prepared for the release of Lil Durk’s track “All My Life” feat. J. Cole, they knew they had one of his biggest hits in their hands, with the potential of attracting a more mainstream audience. Tristan Magloire (Director […]