Please note that this week, we’re taking our annual week-long news summer pause – however, we are still publishing a Lead story each day, and quick links to other important stories and developments, which are below. Full service resumes on Monday 31st July.

In the Spotify second-quarter earnings call, CEO Daniel Ek mentioned some ways that AI may deliver content on the platform in the future, including helping advertisers deliver more focused and specific ads to users. The company’s AI text-to-speech may also be used to generate audio ads to be inserted into podcasts, and also turn existing text like books and news articles into realistic audio (speaking of which, you can listen to our Music Ally Bulletin AI podcast trial on Spotify right here.)

In its Q2 results, Google said that more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users are now watching YouTube Shorts, which is up from the 1.5bn it announced in March this year.

UK artist trade body the Featured Artists Coalition has revealed the 12 emerging artists that will benefit from their 2023 Step Up Fund. The award provides funding and other support to help the artists develop their careers, and is supported by Amazon Music, which is featuring all 12 artists on its Breakthrough UK playlist.

Meanwhile, Beatport has opened applications for grants to its second annual Diversity + Parity Fund, an investment initiative designed to support organisations that focus on underrepresented groups and promote diversity within the music industry.

Related Stories