IDEAL CANDIDATE HAS PRIOR EXPERIENCE WORKING IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS

Bright Antenna Records is looking for an experienced Product Coordinator to join our indie label team. We have global partnerships with Sony/Orchard, AWAL Distribution, and Island/Universal. We are located in Mill Valley, CA (across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco). Must live in the San Francisco/ Marin/ Berkeley area or be willing to relocate. Must be passionate about music and have done your homework regarding our artists. Must be a natural marketer willing to make contacts and create opportunities for our artists.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

❖ PRODUCT COORDINATOR

· Coordinate physical product, as well as digital metadata for each album & single release, work alongside our Product Manager as a liaison between bands, graphic designers, engineers, and distro team

· Manage and execute all vinyl/CD production for new releases

· Ensure all assets are delivered and deadlines are met for partners and clients

· Manage digital catalog/assets and input metadata for all artists

· Supply touring bands with merchandise

· Prepare and ship all orders that come in through BA website

· Organize merch room and keep up-to-date on merchandise stock counts and reordering

❖ A smaller part of the job will involve administrative assistant tasks, including:

· Administrative support for BA’s President / A&R manager

· A&R Research

· Manage music submissions, including listening to and assessing all submissions that come in via our website and Soundcloud, and sharing promising submissions with the team

(Additional responsibilities may be discussed during interview process.)

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES/SKILLS:

· Must love music

· Self-motivated, detail-oriented and organized

· Must work well on a small, close-knit team and be willing to participate and contribute ideas

· Strong attention to detail, particularly in terms of metadata, content creation, and communication

· Excellent MS Office skills — Proficient in Excel

· Strong problem-solving skills

· Strong sense of community and excellent customer relation skills

· Able to work independently and efficiently to meet deadlines

· Excellent Communication Skills with the ability to convey information effectively across multiple levels of management and cross departmental

· Strong sense of accountability, willing to take responsibility

· Able to thrive in a time sensitive capacity

· Ability to think conceptually while planning and attending to details

· Ability to learn quickly, adapt to new technologies and be self-directed

· Strong sense of aesthetic and branding

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS/PREFERENCES:

Ideal candidate has 3-5 years experience in the music industry, and a minimum of 1-2 years of product experience at a record label

Video editing skills a plus

EDUCATION REQUIRED:

• Bachelor’s Degree preferred but not required.

Resume and Cover Letter can be sent to job@brightantenna.com.

Please familiarize yourself with the artists on our website before you send us a resume. In your cover letter, tell us a little bit about what music means to you, what your salary expectations are and your three favorite all-time albums or songs. IF YOUR COVER LETTER DOES NOT CONTAIN THIS INFORMATION, YOUR APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

