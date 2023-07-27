Please note that this week, we’re taking our annual week-long news summer pause – however, we are still publishing a Lead story each day, and quick links to other important stories and developments, which are below. Full service resumes on Monday 31st July.

Streaming service Audiomack has announced a new tool for creators: the Connect Tab allows artists to send messages to all of their followers: they can target messages to specific groups, reply to fan comments, and share previews of upcoming releases. It’s another instance of DSPs providing tools that create a direct connection with their audience: Soundcloud recently added artist-fan DMs to its iPhone app. Audiomack now reports 28 million monthly active users.

Epidemic Sound, one of the most popular music libraries used by YouTubers and other creators has launched a localised service in Italy, Portugal, and Brazil. The launch follows recent expansions into in Spain, France, Germany and Mexico in 2023 – creators in these markets can now browse songs in their local language, pay in their local currency and price, and use local payment solutions.

Anthony Fantano is best known as YouTube music reviewer The Needle Drop, but he’s now being sued by video game producer Activision after he challenged their use of a meme audio clip of his voice in a TikTok video that promoted the sale of Crash Bandicoot merchandise. Fontana had added his own voice to the TikTok Audio Library for creators to use, but, according to Activision’s lawsuit, he wants the company to pay him more for their use.

