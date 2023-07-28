Please note that this week, we’re taking our annual week-long news summer pause – however, we are still publishing a Lead story each day, and quick links to other important stories and developments, which are below. Full service resumes on Monday 31st July.

Drake’s recent performances have brought fans to tears – virtually at least. The Canadian rapper has been using Snapchat’s AR “Crying Lens” – which makes it appear that the subject is sobbing – on images of the crowd projected onto the giant stage screens during performance of “Laugh Now Cry Later” on his current tour.

Renowned classical label Hyperion Records is bringing its catalogue to streaming platforms for the first time, following its acquisition by Universal Music Group in March this year. Hyperion will provide “detailed and well-researched digital booklets” and “sung texts for choral and vocal music” to streaming platforms that have the functionality to display it.

Spanish music copyright management organisation Unison, which manages the copyrights of more than 2.7 million musical works via 700 clients, has launched a new platform, Solo, which allows members to track all their digital rights earnings in one dashboard.

Earlier this year, music blog index The Hype Machine launched web3 music discovery platform Future Tape. Now, the company has replaced ads on the Hype Machine website have with art and songs from Future Tape – incentivising users to disable their ad-blockers in order to support artists when using the site.

Related Stories